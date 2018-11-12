We’ll be meeting more members of the Nal family on the CW’s Supergirl. Hannah James is set to recur as Nia Nal’s (Nicole Maines) older sister Maeve and Scandal alum Kate Burton will guest star as Nia’s mother Isabel.

James’ Maeve Nal is driven and focused on maintaining the Nal family’s rich legacy. She and Nia have a strong sisterly bond, although Maeve has always had to work harder to achieve what comes naturally to Nia.

Burton’s Isabel, the warm and nurturing mother of Nia Nal, is a local hero in her own right. She is a wise and generous matriarch and has raised her family to be bold and courageous, as well as to love fiercely and openly.

Nia Nal, played by real-life transgender actress, activist and series regular, Nicole Maines, is a new character this season, a young, transgender woman who will become Dreamer, the first transgender superhero on TV.

Based on the DC characters created by Jerry Siegel and Joe Shuster, Supergirl is executive produced by Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, Robert Rovner and Jessica Queller.The series is produced by Berlanti Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television.

James is known for her role as Emma Green in PBS’ Mercy Street and she recently guest-starred on Outlander. She’s repped by Gersh, Troika and Management 360.

Burton is a three-time Emmy nominee, most recently for her role as Vice President Sally Langston in ABC’s Scandal. She was nominated previously for her guest roles as Ellis Grey on Grey’s Anatomy. On film, she’ll next be seen in Richard Linklater-directed Where’d You Go Bernadette? Burton’s other recent TV credits include Mr. Mercedes, Madam Secretary, This Is Us, The Gifted and Veep. Burton is repped by Gersh and Principal Entertainment LA.