The CW has put in development Super Clean, a dramedy based on the upcoming graphic novel, from GLOW co-executive producer Sascha Rothchild and CBS TV Studios. The comic, SuperCLEAN, was created by Heath Amodio and Cullen Bunn.

Written by Rothchild, Super Clean explores the superhero genre from the human side. Becky Masters, an uber-organized and brilliant human, and her ragtag team of non-powered cohorts navigate the danger and drama of “cleaning up” after superheroes and villains, all while Becky works to prove her superhero boyfriend is innocent of a dastardly crime.

Rothchild executive produces with John Baldecchi, Doug Berry and Amodio. Bunn is a producer.

Rothchild is co-executive producer on Netflix’s GLOW, which is going into its third season. Super Clean marks a return to the CW for Rothchild, where she worked on Season 2 of The Carrie Diaries as a writer-producer. She is repped by WME, Josh Turner McGuire at Underground, and Chad Christopher at SMGSB.