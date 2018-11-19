Louis Litt (Rick Hoffman) is set to fully dive in to his new role as managing partner of the firm in the second half of Season 8 of USA’s Suits. The network revealed today that Season 8B will premiere Wednesday, January 23 at 10/9c and unveiled a new teaser.

“I had a nightmare last night that we made Louis managing partner,” Harvey (Gabriel Macht) says to Donna (Sarah Rafferty) in the above teaser. “That wasn’t a nightmare and you know it,” replies Donna.

The second half of Season 8 picks up with expectant father Louis clearly relishing his new title. “You’re a wild stallion, and I am not going to ride you hard,” Louis tells an uncomfortable Harvey in the clip.

From Universal Cable Productions, Suits was created and is executive produced by Aaron Korsh. Doug Liman, David Bartis and Gene Klein of Hypnotic serve as executive producers. Genevieve Sparling, Ethan Drogin and Christopher Misiano also serve as executive producers.

