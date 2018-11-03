Steven Quale (Into the Storm, Aliens of the Deep) is set to direct the upcoming aquatic thriller Alphas, based on the screenplay by Frank Hannah (The Cooler).

The deep sea epic centers on a school of great white sharks terrorizing a coastal town. The only hope is a damaged killer whale who has been in solitary confinement for years after killing its trainer.

Producers include Academy Award-winning Nicolas Chartier (The Hurt Locker, Wind River) for Voltage Pictures, Pierre Morel (Taken, Peppermint) and Sentient Entertainment’s, Renee Tab and Christopher Tuffin. Jonathan Deckter, President and COO of Voltage Pictures will executive produce.

In addition to producing, Voltage Pictures will also finance the film and is handling worldwide sales for the VFX thriller.

“Alphas typifies the kind of highly commercial, yet sophisticated films that attract buyers to the Voltage slate,” said Nicolas Chartier, CEO of Voltage Pictures. “Steven Quale has a formidable track record of bringing beautifully made blockbusters to screen and we’re thrilled to be working with him and our producing partners Pierre and the Sentient team to bring Alphas to life.”

Quale’s credits include New Line Cinema’s Final Destination 5 and the action thriller Into the Storm. A protégé of three-time Academy Award winning director James Cameron, Quale served as his longtime second unit director, including on the box office juggernauts Avatar and Titanic. Quale and Cameron co-directed the documentary Aliens of the Deep for Buena Vista Pictures.

Hannah is the Scottish-born screenwriter and filmmaker known for writing the critically acclaimed The Cooler starring William H. Macy, Maria Bello and Alec Baldwin. Hannah recently wrote the Paul Watson high seas adventure Sierra.

Quale is repped by Gersh, Artists First and attorney Adam Kaller. Hannah is repped by Sentient Entertainment

Voltage has won six Academy Awards, including Best Picture for The Hurt Locker, and three Academy Awards for Dallas Buyers Club. Voltage recently completed the drama The Professor and the Madman starring Mel Gibson, Sean Penn, Natalie Dormer, and Steve Coogan and in post-production is the thriller Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile starring Zac Efron, Lily Collins, John Malkovich, Kaya Scodelario, and Jim Parsons.

The company is currently in production on Eve directed by Tate Taylor and starring Jessica Chastain, Colin Farrell, John Malkovich, Common, Geena Davis and Joan Chen. It recently completed production on Then Came You starring Maisie Williams, Asa Butterfield, and Nina Dobrev as well as Welcome Home starring Aaron Paul and Emily Ratajkowski which are set to be released in Fall 2018.

The producing team of Sentient and Morel most recently collaborated on Peppermint for STX (which Morel directed), Overdrive for TF-1/Paramount and the upcoming Sirius for Hanway. Morel is best known for having directed the international blockbuster Taken (which spawned two sequels and a television series) and the French cult classic District B13 (which spawned a sequel and English language remake), while Sentient president (and former ICM agent) Renee Tab has become one of the most prolific independent female producers in the industry, having been nominated for an Emmy for her work on the acclaimed FX limited series “Feud: Bette and Joan”, which her clients Michael Zam and Jaffe Cohen co-created and co-wrote with Ryan Murphy.