Refresh for updates SpongeBob SquarePants creator Stephen Hillenburg was remembered today by friends and colleagues as a man with an incredible impact on pop culture. “To this day I am stopped and flattered by people and kids who have seen me in the film,” tweeted David Hasselhoff, who appeared as himself in 2004’s The SpongeBob SquarePants Movie.

“We grew up together at Nickelodeon,” tweeted Butch Hartman, creator of The Fairly OddParents and Danny Phantom, describing Hillenburg as an “immensely talented creator.”

“I can’t put into words how grateful I am to you for changing my life with your creative brilliance & huge heart,” tweeted SpongeBob actress Lori Alan. “It has been such an honor to bring Pearl Krabs to life. Our SpongeBob family is devastated but we know you’re in Bikini Bottom in the sky.”

American Horror Story‘s Shelby Young, Reno 911!‘s Chris Tallman and Lonely Island’s Jorma Taccone also posted. Deadline will update as new reactions arrive…

Spongebob was a huge part of my life. I’m not kidding when I say I honestly wouldn’t b who I am today w/ out that show & the memories & cherished moments I have over it. All just want 2 say thank you Stephen Hillenburg 4 creating such an impactful wonderful work of art. Rest Well — Paul Butcher (@ThePaulButcher) November 27, 2018

💛 We are sad to share the news of the passing of Stephen Hillenburg, the creator of SpongeBob SquarePants. Today, we are observing a moment of silence to honor his life and work. 💛 — Nickelodeon (@Nickelodeon) November 27, 2018

A giant of cartoons has left us. A kind, brilliant and hilarious genius who will forever be remembered for his creations. Animation was changed for the better thanks to him. And millions of kids grew up with a character that championed innocence. Gracias for everything, Steve. https://t.co/Nn0DCnabJS — Jorge R. Gutierrez (@mexopolis) November 27, 2018

the episode where spongebob and patrick raise a clam and patrick turns to spongebob and says “let’s have another” was my first memory of queer representation — jaboukie (@jaboukie) November 27, 2018

I can’t put into words how grateful I am to you for changing my life with your creative brilliance & huge heart. It has been such an honor to bring Pearl Krabs to life🐳💔🐳 Our SpongeBob family is devastated but we know you’re in Bikini Bottom in the sky #RIPSteveHillenburg https://t.co/ERGGrV4wDf — Lori Alan (@LoriAlan1) November 27, 2018

The quality of the first three seasons of Spongebob are to blame for it’s decades-long cultural relevance. Stephen Hillenburg created a broad, optimistic universe without sacrificing any of his absurd sensibility, giving us art that could be loved and understood commonly. Tragic. — Gabriel Gundacker (@gabegundacker) November 27, 2018

No words. Steve Hillenburg was a friend and immensely talented creator. We grew up together at Nickelodeon. Prayers for his family and legions of fans. You will be sorely missed, Steve. pic.twitter.com/iwaAggGb31 — Butch Hartman (@realhartman) November 27, 2018

Sending love to the family and friends of Stephen Hillenburg. Love you, Spongebob. — Chris Tallman (@MrChrisTallman) November 27, 2018

RIP Stephen Hillenburg who brought tremendous joy and wonderful insanity into this world. SpongeBob SquarePants is one of my favorite things to ever exist and I wish I could have been friends with Steve. #Stephenhillenburg pic.twitter.com/qjEZzOwMDO — Jorma Taccone (@jormataccone) November 27, 2018

Condolences to Mr. Hillenburg’s family. The many fans of SpongeBob and all the residents of Bikini Bottom (including at my house) are so glad he took that interest in marine biology. https://t.co/WSGTNpjIWh — Joy Reid (@JoyAnnReid) November 27, 2018

I'm so sad about Stephen Hillenburg's passing. SpongeBob shaped my childhood & sense of humor. From Pretty Patties, the Hash slinging slasher, "He was #1!", when Squidward ate a Krabby Patty, "Is mayonnaise an instrument?", "Ripped my Pants" & more. TY for these memories. RIP. 💜 — The Elf on the Shelf-by Young 🎄🎅🏻 (@shelby_young) November 27, 2018