Refresh for updates SpongeBob SquarePants creator Stephen Hillenburg was remembered today by friends and colleagues as a man with an incredible impact on pop culture. “To this day I am stopped and flattered by people and kids who have seen me in the film,” tweeted David Hasselhoff, who appeared as himself in 2004’s The SpongeBob SquarePants Movie.
“We grew up together at Nickelodeon,” tweeted Butch Hartman, creator of The Fairly OddParents and Danny Phantom, describing Hillenburg as an “immensely talented creator.”
See all tweets below.
“I can’t put into words how grateful I am to you for changing my life with your creative brilliance & huge heart,” tweeted SpongeBob actress Lori Alan. “It has been such an honor to bring Pearl Krabs to life. Our SpongeBob family is devastated but we know you’re in Bikini Bottom in the sky.”
American Horror Story‘s Shelby Young, Reno 911!‘s Chris Tallman and Lonely Island’s Jorma Taccone also posted. Deadline will update as new reactions arrive…