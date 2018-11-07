Steve Carell will host NBC’s Saturday Night Live on Nov. 17, with musical guest Ella Mai. The hosting gig will mark the Beautiful Boy star’s third time heading the show.

In addition to his current starring role, with Timothée Chalamet, in Beautiful Boy, Carell will star in the upcoming Robert Zemeckis film Welcome to Marwen, in theaters nationwide on Dec. 21, and will portray Donald Rumsfeld in Adam McKay’s Vice, out Christmas Day.

Singer-songwriter Ella Mai will be making her first SNL appearance. Her self-titled debut album was released last month, and includes the multi-platinum hit singles “Boo’d Up” and “Trip.”

SNL returns live coast to coast this weekend with host Liev Schreiber and musical guest Lil Wayne.