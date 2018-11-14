Rest assured, “serious actor” Steve Carell is ready to be funny again. Former The Office star Carell tells Saturday Night Live castmembers Aidy Bryant and Chris Redd he is totally prepared to step back into comedy as he readies for his upcoming hosting gig on SNL.

“You’re kind of like a serious actor now. Are you ready to do comedy again? Cause this is a comedy show,” questions Bryant in a new promo.

“Well, Aidy, I wouldn’t worry because an actor prepares and I am an actor,” he replies.

Cut to Carell deep in prep, writing notes which he quickly rips up in frustration, practicing impressions, including one from Midnight Cowboy (“Hey, I’m Walking Here!”), trying out accents and reading Re-Learning Comedy for Dramatic Actors. After his exhausting workout, he returns to Bryant and Redd, announcing that he believes his “instrument” is ready.

Good news for Bryant and Redd, because as Redd says “we’ve saved this idea just for you.” Redd goes on to explain, Carell would play Dr. Farts, but Bryant adds “the cool thing is, Dr. Farts can’t stop burping.” Carell’s straight face breaks out in laughter, and he declares “It’s good to be back.”

Carell hosts SNL Saturday at 11:30 PM ET on NBC, with Ella Mai as musical guest.

Check out the clip above.