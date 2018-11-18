On the heels of Amazon announcing Arlington, Virginia, and New York’s Queens as the locations of its second headquarters, the company’s CEO Jeff Bezos, played by this week’s host Steve Carell, came out to explain the decision in a special video message on Saturday Night Live.

“As you know, Amazon just announced the location of its two new headquarters in New York and Virginia, and everyone — except for the people who live there and the people who live in all the places we didn’t choose — is thrilled,” Carell, as Bezos, said.

Carell’s Bezos spent the rest of the message mocking the President who had waged a war on Amazon and its CEO on Twitter. He denied that he’d chosen Trump’s his old hometown of Queens and a location close to his current Washington, D.C. home for the new headquarters as a way of trolling the President.

“I chose our locations because they were ideal for growing business, not just to make Donald Trump think about how I’m literally 100 times richer than he is,” Carell’s Bezos said.

He also touched on Trump’s hardline immigration policy, announcing “a brand new delivery option, Amazon Caravan.”

“Any package going to any Trump building will get delivered by hundreds of Honduran and Mexican immigrants.”

Trump’ business history and his hair also were targets. Ordering Trump’s book, “The Art of the Deal,” costs more to ship because “it’s heavier,” Carell as Bezos said. “I guess it’s the only book with four chapter elevens.”

As for the hair, Carell’s Bezos unveiled new Amazon delivery drones made more personable with Trump-like wigs.

“The style of the hair is completely random,” he said. “I just wanted something that looks so silly that everybody knows it was fake.”

And if the barrage of shots at the President did not make it clear, the special message ended with a note that it was an Amazon “sick burn”.