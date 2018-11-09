“My next guest tonight has an F rating from the NRA,” Stephen Colbert beamed as he introduced New York Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand to Late Show the evening after the latest mass shooting, this time in Thousand Oaks, CA.

Colbert kicked off the interview Thursday noting how commonplace it has become in this country, just days after the slaughter in a Pittsburgh synagogue.

Last time Gillibrand was his guest was six days after the school shooting in Parkland, FL. “And here we are again, talking about another horrible shooting,” Colbert added.

“Back then you talked about the lack of action on gun control, and that the NRA is just outspending everybody,” the CBS late-night host reminded, wondering if anything has changed.

Gillibrand began to deliver the “extraordinarily heartbreaking” patter that also has become all too common when politicians are asked what they are doing about it the day after one of these mass shootings. But she at least admitted, “Congress has literally done nothing in the face of gun death after gun death.”

“It is because of the greed of the gun manufacturers and the greed of the NRA,” she acknowledged, adding, “We need to get the money out of politics – it overwhelmingly corrupts the system.”

But, she insisted, things are changing, citing various newly elected politicians who ran and won on this issue, including one who lost her son to gun violence, and another elected in the very district that is home to the NRA.