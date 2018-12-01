During his Late Show interview with former First Lady Michelle Obama, Stephen Colbert noted FDR had said the presidency was “essentially a moral position” and wondered how that felt to be The Example Family for America.

“When you’re the first of anything the bar feels higher,” Obama responded, of being the country’s first black First Family.

“You don’t have room to make mistakes,” she added, in her latest interview touting her book, “Becoming Michelle Obama.”

When she and President Barack Obama left the White House after two terms, Michelle Obama said, “I cried for about 30 minutes. It was the release of eight years of feeling like we had to do everything perfectly. We couldn’t slip, our tone had to be perfect. That was the bar that was set for us.”

“We couldn’t afford to make a mistake…we, had to watch our language…Everything we said, we thought how it could be viewed by children…We knew we were the moral compass,” she added.

“You know my next question,” Colbert said, asking how it felt “to see the next occupant of the Oval Office who seems indifferent to that responsibility?”

“I have been very clear how I felt about that,” she shot back, reminding him of her remarks during the campaign.

“The question we have to ask ourselves is, how does the country feel about it? The country has to ask itself, what do we want, what is the bar we are setting for ourselves? What kind of moral leadership do we demand in the White House?”

“If we vote for one set of behavior, then that’s obviously what we want, until we vote differently.”