White House is chock-a-block with cabinet and West Wing folks in the Trump Post-Midterms Tumbril, but, in a refreshing chance, it’s not Donald Trump that has put one of them in the pack, Stephen Colbert said on Late Show.

In a stunning move, First Lady Melania Trump is calling for the firing of Deputy Security Adviser Mira Ricardel, who had been hand picked by National Security Advisor John Bolton.

Late Tuesday, Melania’s spokeswoman issued a sniffy statement saying “It is the position of the Office of the First lady that she no longer deserves the honor of serving in this White House.”

Added Colbert, “Furthermore, it is the position of this office that the First Lady will cut a bitch.”’

The First Lady plans to gift Ricardel with a traditional so-long jacket, on the back of which is written,”You Don’t Really Work Here Any

More, Do You?” Colbert snarked.

Carolyn Kaster/Shutterstock

The First Lady’s public call to sack one of the country’s national security experts comes after Melania grew unhappy with how many seats were being made available to her on her flight to Africa as part of her Be Best tour, and suspects Ricardel of leaking to the press some negative intel about the trip. Ricardel reportedly was critical of some of First Lady’s spending on trip.

According to news reports, Melania also told her husband she’s irked with Chief of Staff John Kelly because he denied her request to promote some of her staff, to which President Trump reportedly responded, telling Kelly “I don’t need this shit” and told him to hand out the promotions.

“Kind of sweet – he quoted his wedding vows,” Colbert smiled.