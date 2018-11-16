CBS this morning unveiled plans to promote its late-night shows and new series in plum timeslots following the AFC Championship Game and Super Bowl LII.

Stephen Colbert’s Late Show won the Super Bowl Sunday derby, nabbing a special episode to air on February 3.

Colbert’s show will air after the post-game premiere of CBS’s new competition series The World’s Best and late local news. The World’s Best is hosted by another CBS late-night star, James Corden.

Last month, CBS announced that upcoming high-profile reality series had landed the biggest launch platform possible. In addition to host Corden, the series features RuPaul Charles, Drew Barrymore and Faith Hill as judges, The World’s Best hails from reality TV heavyweights Mark Burnett (Survivor, The Voice) and Mike Darnell (American Idol, Ellen’s Game of Games). The move continues a CBS tradition of giving the cushy slot to Burnett reality , having 18 years ago used it to launch the second season of Burnett’s Survivor which still reigns as the second most watched post-Super Bowl program on record – 45.4 million viewers.

Meanwhile, Corden’s Late Late Show is getting a special post-AFC Championship Game broadcast, on Sunday, January 20. Here too, Corden will follow late local news. And, CBS announced, immediately after the game, CBS will air a new episode of freshman series Magnum P.I.

Guests for those special broadcasts of Late Show and Late Late Show will be announced at a later date, CBS said.