Stephen Colbert kicked off the feast-centric holiday week by giving thanks for his bread and butter: President Donald Trump. OK, no big news there, but his Late Show monologue on CBS tonight had an entire MAGA-fied weekend to dissect, meaning the writers probably had to cut at least a few minutes’ worth of jokes.

The presidential Saturday was highlighted — if that’s the right word — by a trip to California to inspect the awful damage from a week-plus worth of horrific wildfires. Trump + unspeakable tragedy + California = Colbert fodder. It’s a can’t-miss.

To wit: There’s footage of a reporter asking Trump if the wildfires change his opinion about climate change. He said — and we’re not making this up, look at the video — “No. No. I have a strong opinion. I want great climate.” Maybe that explains why he spends so much time at Mar-a-Lago in South Florida. Might be best to do so now before it’s known just as Mar. Or Lago.

And when the compounder-in-chief twice referred to the devastated town of Paradise as “Pleasure” — well, we won’t spoil the pretty darn good gag; check it out below. Also note the latest example of Trump’s habit of using “or” to correct himself, therefore not showing weakness by admitting he was wrong. Or something.

Colbert also announced that Michelle Obama will be on his show November 30. Check out both clip below: