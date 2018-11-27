CBS’ Late Show With Stephen Colbert was back Monday and looking particularly animated after the Thanksgiving holiday. In a twist on the standard clip show – the second-best advancement in look-back evolution this season, following an October installment of It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia – Colbert appeared in cartoon form to introduce clips and, along with illustrated band leader Jon Batiste, segue into an audience Q&A bit.

Watch the videos above, and below.

Cartoon Colbert kicked things off by introducing “America: Epic Fall,” a best-of collection of Colbert jokes from this autumn. The political and culture highlights and lowlights were there, including Bob Woodward’s Fear, Brett Kavanaugh, the Caravan and Donald Trump’s faux pas-filled visit to North Carolina after Hurricane Florence.

“At least you got a nice boat out of the deal,” Trump said (for real) to a family who found a damaged flood-tossed vessel in their yard. (Colbert thoughtfully collected the bits of Trumpian storm wisdom in children’s book form, titled Whose Boat Is This Boat? Comments That Don’t Help In The Aftermath Of A Hurricane, a clip included in last night’s round-up).

Here is the Q&A segment, followed by an interview round-up that includes a cartoon Trump:





Meanwhile, over on NBC’s Tonight, Jimmy Fallon did a quick recap of Cyber Monday news, and got a swipe at the federal government’s climate change report released (i.e., dumped) by the White House on Black Friday. “Leave it to America to release a report on saving the planet on 1,600 pieces of paper, singled sided,” said Fallon.

Check it out here, and then see what the Daily Show‘s Trevor Noah had to say about out Climate Change Denier In Chief…



