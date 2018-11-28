The new trailer for The Orchard’s State Like Sleep is filled with death, thrills, mystery, sexiness, fancy accents and lots of different hairstyles for star Katherine Waterston.

The noir thriller follows a young widow (Waterston) who receives an unsettling phone call one year after her husband’s (Michiel Huisman) untimely death. The phone call turns her world upside down and forces her to revisit the past.

The film, written and directed by up and comer Meredith Danluck (North of South, West of East), features an all-star cast that includes Waterston (Fantastic Beasts franchise, Alien: Covenant), Huisman (The Haunting of Hill House, Game of Thrones), Michael Shannon (Nocturnal Animals, The Shape of Water) and Luke Evans (Beauty and the Beast, Dracula Untold).

The film is produced by Angel Lopez and Sight Unseen Pictures’ Julia Lebedev and Eddie Vaisman.

State Like Sleep debuted in April at the Tribeca Film Festival. It will debut on demand January 1, 2019 and will play in select theaters January 4, 2018.