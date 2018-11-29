Yvette Monreal (Matador) and Christopher James Baker (True Detective) are set as series regulars in DC Universe’s upcoming Stargirl series. Details on their roles are being kept under wraps, described only as undisclosed DC characters.

Based on the DC characters, Stargirl follows high school sophomore Courtney Whitmore, played by Brec Bassinger (Nickelodeon’s Bella & The Bulldogs) as she inspires an unlikely group of young heroes to stop the villains of the past. The new drama reimagines Stargirl and the very first superhero team, the Justice Society of America, in an unpredictable series.

Geoff Johns created the Stargirl character in 1999. The character was modeled on Johns’ late sister, also named Courtney, who was killed in a 1996 plane crash. The character has previously been portrayed on the screen by Britt Irvin and Sarah Grey on Smallville and Legends of Tomorrow, respectively. Johns is writing the first episode and executive produces.

Along with Johns, Greg Berlanti and Sarah Schechter executive produce Stargirl. The series is produced by Berlanti Productions and Mad Ghost Productions in association with Warner Bros Television.

Monreal will next be seen starring alongside Sylvester Stallone in the Adrian Grunberg directed Rambo 5: Last Blood, which she is currently filming in Bulgaria. Monreal’s other credits include a key role in Robert Rodriguez’s Matador TV series, and Universal’s Lowriders opposite Demian Bichir, Eva Longoria and Theo Rossi. She is repped by APA and Koopman Management.

Baker was most recently seen in HBO’s True Detective and Netflix’s Ozark. He is repped in the U.S. by David M. Rudy of Armada Partners, Abrams Artists Agency and Chad Christopher of SGSBC and in Australia by Sue Barnett & Assoc.