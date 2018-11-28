It looks new but it sure sounds familiar. That’s the first-take reaction many Star Wars fans will have when they watch the just-released trailer for Star Wars Galaxy of Adventures, the latest iteration of the Jedi universe.

Star Wars Galaxy of Adventures is a new series of slickly produced, anime-informed shorts that use the familiar dialogue, sounds effects and music from past Star Wars films. That old-school audio is paired with new-look visuals from Titmouse Animation, the Los Angeles-based studio whose credits include Marvel’s Black Panther and Rick and Morty.

The result is a fizzy, stylized and kid-friendly cartoon adventure that just happens to have a world-class voice cast (Harrison Ford, James Earl Jones, the late Carrie Fisher, etc.) and an all-universe score from John Williams.

The first six animated shorts premiere Friday on StarWarsKids.com and more will follow in the months leading up to the theatrical release of Star Wars: Episode IX in December 2019. That film is the finale of the Skywalker saga that began four decades ago and spans eight films. The new series of animated shorts is intended as a way for parents to recap the space opera — so they can indoctrinate a new generation in time to share the popcorn when the new film arrives in theaters.

“Galaxy of Adventures walks through the great moments and themes of the stories that led us here and introduces a new generation to them, in time for many to see this finale,” James Waugh, Lucasfilm’s VP Franchise Content and Strategy, said on the Lucasfilm website.

Check out the trailer above.