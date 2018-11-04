If you are a Trekker with a spare $5.695 million, you could acquire a cool Star Trek:The Next Generation souvenir.

A Malibu, CA home that was the centerpiece of a SNG season three episode called The Survivors is on the market. In the episode, a rescue party from the USS Enterprise answer a distress call coming from a seemingly deserted planet. There, they discover an elderly couple appear to have survived a world devastating disaster. Later in the episode, the truth of their survival comes out.

The Malibu house and its surrounding grounds were depicted as surrounded by devastation through the magic of television in the episode.

The actual house was designed by designer Ellis David Gelman, and features circular and triangular windows, as well as dramatic angles. It sits on two acres on the Pacific Coast Highway and has four bedrooms, four baths and an open floor plan highlighted by two fireplaces. The house has parking for 10 vehicles and a guest house.

If you’d like to “make it so,” the listing agent is Ani Dermenjian of Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage in Malibu. Here’s a video of the property and a clip from the episode posted on her website.