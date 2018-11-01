A Chicago-laden NBC pulled off a primetime demo win, despite Fox’s original Empire.

Chicago Fire (1.2, 7.91M) and Chicago PD (1.1, 6.95M( captured their timeslots in the 18-49 age bracket; all three of NBC’s Chicago dramas took their hours in total viewers. Last time NBC scored the demo win on a Wednesday featuring an original episode of Fox’s Empire was in December of ’16, and it took Hairspray Live! to do it.

Empire (1.2, 4.21M) was just one Wednesday programs to suffer the Halloween 8 PM ratings slump. The Fox drama hit a new demo low, having not previously dipped lower than a 1.5 rating, though last week’s World Series pre-emption may also have contributed.

Also experiencing the traditional Halloween dip in the 8 PM hour, ABC’s The Goldbergs (1.0, 4.78M) and American Housewife (0.9, 4.16M), NBC’s Chicago Med (1.1, 7.69M), CBS’s Survivor (1.3, 7.07M) which hit a season low, and Fox’s Star (0.9, 3.38) which logged a series low.

CW went with a Charmed repeat (o.2, 740K) in the hour, followed by a Legacies rerun (0.2, 580K).

Other declines on Halloween night included ABC’s Modern Family (1.2, 5.00M) which dropped 3/10th from last week’s Halloween-themed episode featuring a character kill-off.

Chicago Fire topped the night in total viewers, while Survivor wound up No. 1 for the night in the demo, despite its Halloween dip.

NBC (1.1, 7.517M) topped the night in both metrics, followed by Fox (1.0, 3.795M) in the demo and CBS (0.9, 5.623M) in total viewers. ABC (0.9, 4.046M) also outstripped Fox in overall audience; CW (0.2, 661K) followed the Big 4.