A Star Is Born cinematographer Matthew Libatique has been charged with assaulting public officials in Poland after he allegedly attacked paramedics and police who were called to a hotel where he had been seen staggering, according to the AP.

The alleged offenses occurred early Tuesday in the city of Bydgoszcz, where 50-year old DoP Libatique was an honorary guest at the Camerimage International Film Festival.

A spokesperson for the festival told us, “Mr. Libatique was involved in an alleged incident that led to his detention and being held on a potential charge of assaulting police officer and paramedic here in Bydgoszcz. This is now a legal matter that the festival is not in a position to discuss. We can make no further comments at this time.”

According to the AP, Krzysztof Wisniewski, an emergency official, told Polish broadcaster TVN24, “The patient suddenly became aggressive toward medical rescuers, used offensive words and hit the head of the emergency medical team.” A paramedic had a tooth broken and other injuries, Wisniewski added.

Police then were called to the scene, and the cinematographer allegedly attacked the officers, too, Bydgoszcz city police spokeswoman Monika Chlebicz added. Libatique, who had facial injuries and appeared very intoxicated, was taken to hospital, Chlebicz said.

Acclaimed DoP Libatique was nominated for an Oscar for Black Swan and has worked on movies including Requiem For A Dream, Iron Man and Straight Outta Compton.