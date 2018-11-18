Comics icon Stan Lee was laid to rest earlier this week in a private funeral, but his POW! Entertainment company is planning a large public celebration of his life and legacy, according to a Twitter tweet.

“Stan was always adamant that he did not want a large public funeral, and as such his family has conducted a private closed ceremony in accordance with his final wishes. Our thoughts and prayers continue to be with him,” read a statement released from POW! Entertainment.

The statement said organizers are working on putting together a tribute “befitting the greatest creator of our time and the father of modern pop culture.”

The company has set up a tribute wall on www.therealstanlee.comwhere fans can share their thoughts on Lee’s legacy.