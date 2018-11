Refresh for updates Stan Lee is being remembered as a genius, an inspiration and a hero “for making people who feel different realize they are special,” as Seth Rogan put it. “There will never be another Stan Lee,” tweeted Chris Evans.

“Damn…RIP Stan,” wrote Ryan Reynolds. “Thanks for everything.”

Damn… RIP Stan. Thanks for everything. pic.twitter.com/TMAaDJSOhh — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) November 12, 2018

In loving memory of Stan Lee. It was an honor to have him on The #BigBangTheory. Thank you for being a real life super hero to so many generations. Your legend will live on. pic.twitter.com/OHWdbHQPYC — The Big Bang Theory (@bigbangtheory) November 12, 2018

There will never be another Stan Lee. For decades he provided both young and old with adventure, escape, comfort, confidence, inspiration, strength, friendship and joy. He exuded love and kindness and will leave an indelible mark on so, so, so many lives. Excelsior!! — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) November 12, 2018

We are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Stan Lee, a legend in our industry.



Our thoughts go out to his many fans, his friends, and family. Excelsior. pic.twitter.com/WU1s2RR6Mb — San Diego Comic-Con (@Comic_Con) November 12, 2018

Mr @therealstanlee you inspired myself and the world through your amazing creations and limitless imagination! I am so honored and privileged to have had the opportunity to work with you a… https://t.co/a6y2URgTZw — Chris Daughtry (@CHRIS_Daughtry) November 12, 2018

Rest in peace, Mr. #StanLee.

Thank you for a lifetime of imagination. pic.twitter.com/oiRZcnLvlj — Eddie McClintock (@EddieMcClintock) November 12, 2018

Devastated. Rest In Peace #stanlee. You’re a hero to so many of us. https://t.co/Bsl5vHwkX8 — Matt Doyle (@MattfDoyle) November 12, 2018

RIP @TheRealStanLee He made everyone feel like a kid in his presence no matter what your age. pic.twitter.com/JYeWXq8iKb — Jim Lee (@JimLee) November 12, 2018

Thank u Stan Lee for everything. — TRAVIS SCOTT (@trvisXX) November 12, 2018

I am so very, very sad to hear of my friend @TheRealStanLee’s passing. He is a legend and his work with live on through the ages. EXCELSIOR! #RIPStanLee pic.twitter.com/5aDVvUMY53 — Elvira (@TheRealElvira) November 12, 2018

Thank you Stan Lee. For your service in protecting our freedom and for your creativity and imagination! You were and will always be a SUPER HERO! pic.twitter.com/d1qpuImyzQ — Jamie Lee Curtis (@jamieleecurtis) November 12, 2018

Thank you Stan Lee for making people who feel different realize they are special. — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) November 12, 2018

Stan Lee, RIP. Thanks for inspiring so many of us to pick up a pen or pencil and put your dreams onto paper. Excelsior! pic.twitter.com/L33eTjUQdI — edgarwright (@edgarwright) November 12, 2018

RIP to one of the greatest creative minds of our time. Thank you for such an incredible legacy and for giving us so many icons that will continue to live on long after you are gone. Goodbye #stanlee – we love you. pic.twitter.com/nxwI1YS3OT — Josh Gad (@joshgad) November 12, 2018

We lost a real-life superhero today. Stan Lee was a visionary, who elevated imaginations across the globe. I’m grateful for the time I got to spend with him. Rest peacefully, Stan. pic.twitter.com/Ie2S18y0A0 — Larry King (@kingsthings) November 12, 2018