Chinese firm Camsing International, which bought Stan Lee’s POW! Entertainment last year, has lamented the passing of the comics legend, calling him the “father of superheroes”.

A statement from Shane Duffy, CEO of POW! Entertainment, read, “We at Stan Lee’s POW! Entertainment are saddened by the loss of our friend and mentor Stan Lee, the father of pop culture. His passing today marks a devastating and painful moment in time, but the legacy of Stan Lee, which includes Spider-Man, Iron Man, The Hulk, X-Men, The Avengers and thousands of other characters both for Marvel and his company Stan Lee’s POW! Entertainment, will continue to entertain the world and true believers for generations to come. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and the fans of not only his work, but of him, as a friend who made the world a better place. He was a true icon and pioneer with no comparable second.”

The firm said it will continue to develop Lee IP, “Through careful planning with Stan, we are confident his vision will continue to be recognized through our current and future Stan Lee’s POW! Entertainment projects…The Group will firmly push forward the development of Stan Lee IP and strive to integrate Stan Lee elements with oriental tradition to realize Mr. Stan Lee’s great vision.”

Comics icon Lee passed away on Monday 12 November, aged 95.

Lee served as Camsing’s Chief Creative Officer after the firm bought POW! last year. Camsing recently launched online serial novel Stan Lee’s Work Force and Between The Lines, an urban fantasy novel based on a Lee idea and adapted to a Chinese setting. Meanwhile, the first Stan Lee (Shanghai) Comic Universe expo was held between 1 October and 3 October 2018 in Shanghai. The Group is also cooperating with KBS Hallyu Investment Partners to create the first Korean drama adapted from Stan Lee IP, and is working on an Asian superhero movie with Linking Star Picture.