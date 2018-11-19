In a response to Bill Maher’s recent remarks about the death of Stan Lee and comic books, the Marvel legend’s team at POW! Entertainment posted an open letter to the Real Time host that criticized his commentary he posted over the weekend.

On the Real Time With Bill Maher blog (not on his show) Maher recognized that the world is mourning Lee’s death but then went on to say that Lee “inspired millions to, I don’t know, watch a movie” with his signature sarcasm. He also went on to put comic books on blast: “Now, I have nothing against comic books – I read them now and then when I was a kid and I was all out of Hardy Boys,” he wrote. “But the assumption everyone had back then, both the adults and the kids, was that comics were for kids, and when you grew up you moved on to big-boy books without the pictures.”

He continued to criticize how adults don’t give up “kid stuff” and says that they have “pretended comic books were actually sophisticated literature.” He adds that there are over 4,500 colleges in America and that “we need more professors than we have smart people” before saying that “dumb people got to be professors” for writing theses about comic books.

POW! wasn’t about to let this go unnoticed. On their website, they posted a letter to Maher saying that great creators like Lee “make us feel, make us think and teach us lessons that hopefully make us better human being.” The letter adds, ” One lesson Stan taught so many of us was tolerance and respect, and thanks to that message, we are grateful that we can say you have a right to your opinion that comics are childish and unsophisticated. Many said the same about Dickens, Steinbeck, Melville and even Shakespeare.”

POW! then went on to drag Maher saying that him saying Lee inspired people to “watch a movie” was disgusting. “Countless people can attest to how Stan inspired them to read, taught them that the world is not made up of absolutes, that heroes can have flaws and even villains can show humanity within their souls,” the letter said.

Read the letter in its entirety below.