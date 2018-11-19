After an uphill midterm election battle and a tight race that resulted in claims about voter suppression in Georgia, Democrat Stacey Abrams conceded to Republican Brian Kemp (who oversaw the election as Georgia’s secretary of state) in her efforts to become the first black female governor of the state. Despite not winning the post as governor amidst all the controversy, Abrams kept her head up and will continue her efforts to be the leader she is and was meant to be. More than that, she addressed Hollywood’s pushback against the state which has become an epicenter of production for the industry.

“I appreciate the calls to action, but I ask all of our entertainment industry friends to support #FairFightGA – but please do not #boycottgeorgia,” Abrams wrote on Twitter. “The hard-working Georgians who serve on crews & make a living here are not to blame. I promise: We will fight – and we will win.”

The #FairFightGA campaign fights against voter suppression in the state and how voters are being systematically disenfranchised.

With its beneficial tax incentives, Georgia has been a hub for Hollywood productions, specifically Disney and Marvel. Earlier this year, it was announced that Black Panther generated $83.9 Million to the state’s economy. Many other MCU titles including Spider-Man: Homecoming and Avengers: Infinity War found a home in Georgia. In addition to popular filme, shows like Atlanta, Stranger Things, and The Walking Dead have shot there.

Abrams received heavy backing from Hollywood in her bid to become the nation’s first black female governor. During her concession speech, she detailed a litany of voter issues. She said citizens who tried to vote were denied their constitutional rights because polling places were understaffed, shut down, and were mismanaged. “Democracy failed in Georgia,” she said.

She also rebuked the “rotten and rigged” election process, alleging “systemic disenfranchisement” at the hands of her opponent, Republican Brian Kemp, who was also the state’s chief elections administrator.

She conceded after a ten-day legal battle in the tight race and the results were certified by the state’s chief elections official, with Kemp leading Abrams 50.2 percent to 48.8 percent — or by about 55,000 votes — with 99 percent of the vote counted.