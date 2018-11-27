Bruce Springsteen’s career has been a “long and noisy prayer,” the Boss tells us in this new trailer for Springsteen On Broadway, and Netflix watchers can shout a big “Amen” come Dec. 16.

Springsteen On Broadway is, of course, the name of both the Netflix special and the stage show that’s been selling out in New York since opening last year at Jujamcyn’s Walter Kerr Theatre. The Broadway production closes Dec. 15, the day before Netflix launches the filmed version in more than 190 countries.

“This is what I’ve presented to you all these years as my long and noisy prayer, as my magic trick,” Springsteen says from the stage at the beginning of the trailer, “and like all good magic tricks it begins with a set-up.” From there, he speaks about the powerful influence of his father – “my hero and my greatest foe.”

With the exception of a couple duets with wife Patti Scialfa, Springsteen On Broadway is a solo acoustic performance written and performed by Springsteen (the show won a special Tony Award). Mixing autobiographical tales with 16 songs, Springsteen On Broadway includes such classic numbers as “Born to Run,” “Thunder Road,” “Brilliant Disguise,” “Born in the U.S.A.” and “Dancing in the Dark.” A soundtrack CD will be released Dec. 14.

Directed and produced by Thom Zimny, Springsteen on Broadway is produced for Netflix by the same team that produced the stage show, including Springsteen manager Jon Landau, Springsteen tour director George Travis, and Landau Management partner Barbara Carr.

