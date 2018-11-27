Stephen Hillenburg, the creator of Nickelodeon’s signature cartoon series SpongeBob SquarePants, died on Monday. He was 57. Hillenburg revealed in March of last year that he was battling ALS.

In a statement, Nickelodeon framed Hollenburg’s career and singular sensibility, which gave the world a loopy but lovable classic of television animation.

“We are incredibly saddened by the news that Steve Hillenburg has passed away following a battle with ALS,” Nickelodeon said in a statement. “He was a beloved friend and long-time creative partner to everyone at Nickelodeon, and our hearts go out to his entire family. Steve imbued SpongeBob SquarePants with a unique sense of humor and innocence that has brought joy to generations of kids and families everywhere. His utterly original characters and the world of Bikini Bottom will long stand as a reminder of the value of optimism, friendship and the limitless power of imagination.”

The two-time Emmy winner started life in dusty Oklahoma but he was raised in Southern California, where he found two childhood passions that would shape his future: art and the ocean.

In 1984, Hillenburg was fresh from graduation at Humboldt State University, where he majored in marine sciences and minored in art. Hillenburg used both disciplines after he landed his first job at the Orange County Marine Institute in Dana Point as a marine biology educator. To keep the young students engaged, Hillenburg wrote and drew The Intertidal Zone, a science lesson in comic book form.

That comic book about the briny denizens of a tide-pool would become the early foundation of Bikini Bottom, the vivid community where SpongeBob Squarepants shares with friends like Squidward, Patrick, Sandy, Pearl, Mr. Krabs, and Plankton.

SpongeBob SquarePants premiered in July 1999 and by its second season it was a runaway hit with youngsters as well as cult sensation with college-aged audiences. Hillenburg was the showrunner and executive producer from 1999 to 2004. The show took a hiatus in 2002 so the SpongeBob team could turn their attention to an ambitious undertaking — transplanting the SpongeBob brand to movie theaters.

The highest rated show in Nickelodeon’s history made the jump to the big screen in 2004 with The SpongeBob SquarePants Movie, the Paramount Pictures release that made $140 million in worldwide box office. The studio’s sequel, The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge Out of Water, followed in 2015 and pulled in $325 million in global box office.

Hillenburg had envisioned the first film as the swan song for Bikini Bottom, a big-screen finale that would save the show from “jumping the shark,” as he put it. The Nickelodeon appetite for the brand was too strong to let it be left on a shelf, however, so Hillenburg decided it was time to leave his animated eco-system in the hands of others.

“It reached a point where I felt I’d contributed a lot and said what I wanted to say,” Hillenburg later explained to the Washington Post. At that point, the show needed new blood, and so I selected Paul [Tibbitt] to produce. I totally trusted him. I always enjoyed the way he captured the SpongeBob character’s sense of humor. And as a writer, you have to move on.”

Last year, the singular charm of Bikini Bottom took the brand to a medium where few cartoons have ever ventured with the premiere of SpongeBob SquarePants: The Broadway Musical.