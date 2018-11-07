Spike Lee is reteaming with frequent collaborator Roger Guenveur Smith on a biopic about Fredrick Douglas based on Smith’s acclaimed one-man play, Frederick Douglass NOW. It’s inspired by the life and legacy of the 19th century self-liberated abolitionist, orator, author, social reformer, and one of the most seminal figures in U.S. history.

For the stage play, Smith turned Douglass’ texts into a jazz-infused narrative and incorporated original writing of Beckettian tone.

Lee will direct the feature for Buffalo 8 production company. Smith has been featured in ten of Lee’s film including School Daze, Do the Right Thing, Malcolm X, and A Huey P. Newton Story, which was also based on a solo play by Smith.

Variety was first to report this news.