Game of Thrones’ Rosabell Laurenti Sellers, Agents Of S.H.I.E.L.D’s Falk Hentschel, Black Panther’s Florence Kasumba and Bad Bank’s Désirée Nosbusch are to star in Spides, an alien invasion drama to air on Syfy globally.

The eight-part series will launch on the NBC Universal International Networks channel in the UK, France, Iberia, Germany, Latin America, Poland, Romania, Balkans, Middle East, Africa, Australia and Brazil in late 2019.

Set in modern-day Berlin, Spides follows Nora, played by Sellers, a young woman who wakes from a coma without any memory of her previous life after taking a mysterious drug. Hentschel plays local police detective David Leonhart, while Kasumba plays his partner Nique Navar, who are hunting down that drug in relation to dozens of missing teens. When Nora sets out to discover what happened to her, she begins to unravel a conspiracy of aliens who are using a synthetic drug to infiltrate humans to use as host bodies. The more truth Nora uncovers, the more of her own dark secret is revealed: she is the key to the invasion she is fighting.

Rounding out the cast are Damian Hardung (Name Of The Rose), Susanne Wuest (Perfume), Aleksandar Jovanovic (Dr Who), Branko Tomovic (Homeland), Kimberly Leemans (The Walking Dead).

Spides was written by Rainer Matsutani, Eckhard Vollmar, Peter Hume, Carola Lowitz and Mark Wachholz, and produced by Katapult Filmproduktion and Red Sun Films in co-operation with Palatin Media, which also distributes the series. Nevision, Aventin Film and Baby Giant Hollyberg are co-producers of the show, which is currently in production in Berlin.

“As a science fiction thriller with a twist, Spides will be anything but alien to our Syfy channels around the world,” said Steve Patscheck, EVP International Programming, NBCUniversal International Networks. “We place fans of the sci-fi genre at the centre of everything we do, including acquiring and curating a compelling range of programming that resonates with viewers from every corner of the globe.”

“We have been extremely lucky to ensemble such an excellent team both in front of and behind the camera with such a stellar cast including Rosabell, Falk, Florence, Damian and Désirée to name just a few,” added Bernd Schlötterer, CEO of Palatin Media and Executive Producer.