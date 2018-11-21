Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse co-director Peter Ramsey has joined the client roster at Verve.

Ramsey co-directed Sony’s Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse with Robert Persichetti Jr. and Rodney Rothman. The film, which opens on Dec. 14, was produced by Phil Lord, Christopher Miller, Amy Pascal, Christina Steinberg and Avi Arad. The film’s cast includes Shameik Moore, Hailee Steinfeld, Liev Schreiber, Nicolas Cage and John Mulaney.

Ramsey made his directorial debut in 2012 with Rise of the Guardians, based on William Joyce’s bestselling The Guardians of Childhood book series. With that Dreamworks film, Ramsey became the first African-American to direct a big budget animated feature. Rise of the Guardians was nominated for a Golden Globe for Best Animated Feature Film.

Ramsey also directed the DreamWorks Animation Halloween special, Monsters Vs. Aliens: Mutant Pumpkins From Outer Space.