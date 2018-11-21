Sony Pictures Television (SPT) has hired Sky exec Holly Comiskey as Country Manager for the UK and Ireland.

The Hollywood studio has appointed Comiskey to run its television and home entertainment distribution in the UK as well as overseeing management of SPT’s networks.

She joins after seven years with the pay-TV giant, where she was Head of Acquisitions for the Sky Cinema service. During her time at Sky, Holly led the negotiation of multiple film output deals, including Sky’s first major studio multi-territory deal with SPT in 2016.

Comiskey joins in January and reports to Mark Young, Regional EVP, Western Europe, who was appointed to oversee the region as part of Sony’s reorganization of its worldwide distribution division this summer. Prior to joining Sky in 2011, Comiskey held positions in programme acquisitions at BT TV, television distribution at The Walt Disney Company and home entertainment at NBC Universal.

Young said, “Holly has fantastic experience of working in a platform and channels environment, negotiating complicated rights agreements for premium content. We are thrilled for Holly to join us and are looking forward to growing our businesses together.”

Comiskey added, “I am delighted to join at this exciting time of integration of the distribution and networks businesses. I have enormous respect for the SPT team having worked with them externally for a number of years and look forward to using my broad industry experience to support the team in fully maximising market opportunities in the UK and Ireland.”