EXCLUSIVE: Star Trek: Discovery star Sonequa Martin-Green has signed as part of the ensemble cast of The Outside Story, a Brooklyn based indie comedy-drama led by Brian Tyree Henry. Billions actor Asia Kate Dillon, Sunita Mani (GLOW), Olivia Edward (Better Things), and Michael Cyril Creighton (Spotlight) are also set to co-star in the film, which will mark the directorial debut of writer/director Casimir Nozkowski.

Set up at Sub-Genre Film and Greenmachine Film, the pic follows Charles Young (Henry), an introverted editor living a vertical life in his 2nd-floor apartment, always on deadline and in a rut. When Charles locks himself out of his building, he’s forced to go horizontal and confront the world he’s been avoiding in search of a way back inside.

Martin-Green, Dillon, Mani, Edward, and Creighton play the assortment of colorful characters whom Charles engages with while compelled to get “outside.”

Maria Dizzia, Rebecca Naomi Jones, Matthew Maher, Hannah Bos, and Jordan Carlos round out the supporting cast as production is currently underway on location.

Frank Hall Green, Brian Newman (Sub-Genre Film), Joseph Stephans, and Nozkowski are producing.

Martin-Green, who made history as the first Black female lead in the Star Trek franchise, is also widely known for role as Sasha in AMC’s The Walking Dead. She is repped by Gersh, Principal Entertainment LA, and Bloom Hergott.

Dillon, repped by Authentic, Parker/PhoenixPR, and The Carson Kolker Org, also made history as the first non-binary gender identifying actor to be cast in a major television series with Showtime’s Billions. Up next, they will appear opposite Keanu Reeves in John Wick 3. In addition to Netflix’s GLOW, Mani also stars the CBS All Access series, No Activity. Her reps are Mosaic, Paradigm, and Jackoway, Austen, Tyerman, Wertheimer.

Edward, whose credits include Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, The Mysteries of Laura, and Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, is repped by MKSD management and Innovative Artists. Industry Entertainment and Stewart Talent reps Creighton, who appeared in Steven Speilberg’s The Post and recurred in shows like Graves and Horace & Pete.