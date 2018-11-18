The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department has opened several Malibu areas affected by the Woolsey Fire. The areas are open as of 5:30 PM today.

The following areas inside of the impacted fire area are now opened:

This will include the following areas of Las Virgenes Road / Malibu Canyon Road:

o Malibu City limit (south)

o Mulholland Highway (north)

o EXCEPTION: A traffic closure remains in effect to westbound traffic on Mulholland Highway from Malibu Canyon Road

The opening re-establishes a second major traffic artery from the valley to the coast, since the area was majorly impacted from the Woolsey Fire. As of 5:30 p.m., Topanga Canyon Road and Las Virgenes Road/Malibu Canyon Road will be available for all vehicle traffic.

The link below can be used to assist the public in determining if their property is in an area that has been repopulated: https://goo.gl/sUCR5v. Visit the link and enter an address for the Woolsey Fire area in the search field and press enter.

You can then scroll out on the map to determine if the indicated area has a red or green background. Red indicates the area is still closed and unsafe to return. Green indicates the area is open for re-population.

All other road closures and evacuated areas for the Woolsey Fire remain in effect.

As of Saturday morning, officials said the Woolsey Fire was estimated to be 82 percent contained, with 98,362 acres burned. The blaze has killed three people and more than 800 structures have been destroyed.

As of Saturday, there are 360 engines, 22 water tenders, 16 helicopters and 2,842 people still working to put out the Woolsey Fire.