SNL’s brought out Pete Davidson for some hot takes on some of the candidates that are on the ballot for Tuesday’s midterm elections.

Davidson was in fine form, zinging Greg Pence, Andrew Cuomo and others for their resemblance to certain body parts and situational embarrassments. Even Davidson had a hard time not laughing during the parade of faces.

But the real surprise came at the end of the bit, where he broke away from politics and gave a surprisingly revealing and vulnerable statement on his own personal life and its recent turmoil with Ariana Grande.

(Not to be outdone, Grande released a new song yesterday, Thank U, Next, which mentions Davidson, among others).