Tuesday’s crucial midterm elections loomed large on this weekend’s Saturday Night Live, and the long-running comedy showcase gave it good and hard to both sides of the liberal vs. conservative aisle on this weekend’s show.

First up was a bit skewering the whistling-past-the-graveyard fears of some Democratic Blue Wave advocates, who really aren’t as confident of taking back Congress as they might claim at first blush, as witnessed in the above sketch.

Not to be forgotten, the face of the Trump administration, White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders, was jabbed for having to defend the indefensible at times, causing her all sorts of sleepless nights. See below for details on how she copes with that pressure.