Claire Foy and her queenly accent will be center stage at Studio 8H this weekend to host NBC’s Saturday Night Live, and today we got the promo for her episode. It features castmember Pete Davidson telling the TV royal about “an SNL tradition that we have to do with every host” — one that, if true, might have begun with Animal House-era John Belushi.

NBC

Without giving too much away — not that its plot is under Saran wrap: The host and the comic square off in a slo-mo display of high-calorie ammunition exchange set to musical guest Anderson.Paak’s “Tints,” The culinary high jinks get interrupted rather rudely by peckish ‘n’ peeved fellow castmember Heidi Gardner. Seems someone owes her a cool 413 bucks.

Amid the airborne pasta, veggies, beverages and desserts, the clip also offers a rare glimpse of Wham-O’s semi-legendary failed spinoff toy, the Pizza Frisbee. All that missing is Foy hurling a Crown blintz.

Now we know what SNL might be like if Gallagher hosted. Check it out above.