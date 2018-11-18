It was Kate McKinnon’s turn for the SNL cold open, reprising her sketch on Laura Ingraham’s Fox News show The Ingraham Angle as she attacked some of the recent news of the week. Or, as she put it, “Celebrities in California are whining about a little fire, while the President is under constant attack from rain.”

“Ingraham” rolled through some Fox schtick, including a list of things that “sound true but can’t be dismissed just because it isn’t true and sounds insane.” Among the listicle facts: “Latinos have a baby every three months,” and “If the earth is so warm, then why are my feet cold?”

Next up was Judge Jeanine Pirro (Cecily Strong), who voiced her suspicions on a variety of voter fraud conspiracies. She saw a man vote twice in Atlanta (in reality, Tyler Perry as Madea) and that a single man posed as a family of five (a shot of Eddie Murphy with the Klump family from The Nutty Professor). Asked if that was Eddie Murphy, Pirro had to acknowledge it was. “It’s almost as if he wants to be caught,” she said, adding that her sources came from a Bass Pro Shop parking lot.

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg was the next guest to drop by. The famously wooden Zuck (played by Alex Moffat) said he couldn’t be more transparent on the social media service’s business, as someone with his skin tone “would be clear” if they were.

Finally, Nancy Pelosi challenger Marcia Fudge (Leslie Jones) joined Ingraham. She said she was challenging Pelosi because “they can never find a way to make fun of me, a middle-aged black woman named Fudge.” She also noted that Nancy Pelosi’s babysitter was a redwood tree.

Ingraham’s guests may be popular, but the star had to obviously scrape for “the few remaining businesses that are willing to be associated with me,” including Fashion Catheters, Home Dog Baptism Kits, Teeny Tiny Turkey, Cash 4 Organs, and Volkswagen (“you know why”).