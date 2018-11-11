One of the big stories of the week was the confrontation at the White House between CNN reporter Jim Acosta and President Donald Trump, whose intern was aggressively trying to take back the microphone held by Acosta while he asked a series of aggressive press conference questions.

Naturally, SNL’s Weekend Update news segment with Michael Che and Colin Jost couldn’t let the moment pass without comment. So it was that the White House Press intern in question (played by Cecily Strong) stopped in to try to halt yet another commentary by Jost on the incident.

Watch the video and see whether the actions were warranted.