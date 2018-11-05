Snap has struck a new partnership with firm Comscore that allows the firm to measure each publisher’s total audience on Snapchat Discover, a section of the platform where users view magazine-like content from media companies.

The partnership will help advertisers gain a better understanding of each publisher’s reach, even though it falls short of providing TV-like audited numbers for specific shows.

“Our integration with Comscore is another important step in our continued progress towards establishing valuable measurement practices,” Nick Bell, Snap’s VP Content, said in a statement this morning.

The numbers will be available in November to advertisers and publishers through Comscore’s Media Metrix Multi-Platform.

The development comes as advertisers are applying more pressure to social media platforms to provide independent third-party verification. The issue is at the center of a civil suit against Facebook, in which it is accused of fraud for inflating video advertising views.

Snap reported last week that its revenue had grown 43% in its third quarter, but those gains were muted by a loss of 2 million daily users. That same day, Bloomberg reported that publisher Conde Nast was discontinuing Snapchat channels from Vogue, Wired and GQ, and laying off the employees that produced them.

Conde Nast is continuing its Self and Teen Vogue channels, according to the Wall Street Journal. And some 55 media companies and digital studios create more than 130 Shows for Discover including Hearst, Viacom, Refinery29, Tastemade, Group Nine Media, All Def Digital and Rooster Teeth Productions.