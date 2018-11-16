Showtime has set January 20 for the second season premiere of hit comedy series SMILF, starring, created and executive produced by Frankie Shaw. The premium cabler also released a new extended trailer for season 2 (watch above).

Set in Boston, Season 2 picks up with trying to move forward and focus on her future, while attempting to exorcise old ghosts and atone for past misdeeds. She’s still toiling away in her day job working for narcissistic boss Ally (guest star Connie Britton). Meanwhile, Bridgette’s mother Tutu (Rosie O’Donnell) rallies from a heartbreaking setback punctuated by the presence of her co-dependent younger sister Jackie (guest star Sherie Rene Scott). Ex-boyfriend Rafi (Miguel Gomez) and his girlfriend Nelson Rose (Samara Weaving) grow closer, while Eliza (Raven Goodwin, now a series regular) deals with her own family drama. Viewers will also go back in time to witness the highly unconventional birth of Bridgette’s beloved son, Larry (Alexandra and Anna Reimer).

Season two guest stars include Melanie Griffith as Nelson Rose’s free-spirited mother Enid and Claudia O’Doherty as Nelson’s disillusioned sister, Winnie; and Ally Sheedy as Bridgette’s midwife, Fiona. Additional guest stars include Stormy Daniels, Ari Graynor (I’m Dying Up Here) and Dan Aid. Mark Webber, Bodega Bamz, Blake Clark, Kimberley Crossman and Mia Kaplan return as guest stars. Shaw will also direct several episodes. Other directors this season include Emmy and Golden Globe nominee Kerry Washington (Scandal) and Cate Shortland (Marvel’s Black Widow).

Based on Shaw’s 2015 Sundance Film Festival Short Film jury-award winner, SMILF is a raw, honest look at the life of a 20-something single mom. Shaw earned a best actress Golden Globe nomination for her starring role. The cast also includes Miguel Gomez, Samara Weaving, Raven Goodwin and Alexandra and Anna Reimer. Executive producing alongside Shaw are Oscar nominee Michael London, Lee Eisenberg and Scott King. The series is produced by Allyce Ozarski and Zach Strauss.

SMILF is is produced by ABC Signature Studios as a co-production with Showtime.

SMILF Season 2 premieres Sunday, January 20 at 10:30 PM ET/PT on Showtime.