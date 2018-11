EXCLUSIVE: Skylar Gaertner, who plays Jonah Byrde opposite Jason Bateman and Laura Linney on Ozark and young Matt Murdoch on Marvel’s Daredevil, has signed with ICM Partners.

His TV credits also include roles on FX’s recently concluded The Americans and Showtime’s Nurse Jackie. On the film side, he most recently appeared in The Ticket starring Dan Stevens and Adam Salky’s I Smile Back.

He continues to be repped by Ryan LeVine at Jackoway Austen.