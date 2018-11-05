Sky is set to delist from the London Stock Exchange on Wednesday as it starts its “momentous” new chapter under Comcast ownership.

This comes as Comcast boss Brian Robert will be hosting a town hall for staff at the company’s Osterley, London base alongside Sky CEO Jeremy Darroch.

Last month, the NBC Universal owner acquired over 75% of the voting rights of Sky, meaning that Sky will no longer be listed on the London market for the first time in nearly 25 years. This comes after Comcast beat 21st Century Fox to a $40B deal for Sky.

Sky, which would have reported quarterly earnings Tuesday November 6, is currently working out its financial reporting plans with its new owners. It is expected that Sky results will still be broken out separately, similar to the way that NBCU is under Comcast, but must adapt to these new financial dates.

Roberts and Darroch are set to take questions from Sky employees during the internal session tomorrow. It will be the latest double-act from the pair, who at the end of last month participated in a joint conference call, giving U.S. investors and analysts context about the European pay giant.

Roberts laid out the ways in which the two firms will work together, particularly around technology, innovation, new products and content and admitted that scale was a big motivator for the deal, while Darroch highlighted plans to grow its pay-as-you-go service Now TV as well as Sky Q and also revealed that he intends to stick around following the deal.