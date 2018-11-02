Skai Jackson, whose just wrapped the final season of her Disney Channel series Bunk’d, has signed with Lighthouse Management & Media. She is also repped by Paradigm, Abrams Artists and Artist & Brand Management. Bunk’d was the spinoff series of Disney Channel’s hit Jessie, in which Jackson starred alongside Debby Ryan, Cameron Boyce, Payton List and Karan Brar. The role earned Jackson an Image Award nomination in 2016, and she reprised in other Dis Channel franchises including Austin & Ally, Good Luck Charlie and K.C. Undercover. Most recently, Jackson was Teen Vogue’s ambassador at New York’s Fashion week and has developed her own clothing line.

Donna Murphy, the two-time Tony winner for the musicals Passion and The King & I, has inked with Industry Entertainment for management. The move comes after she just completed her run as Dolly Levi in Broadway’s Hello, Dolly revival. Her film credits include The Bourne Legacy, Anastacia and Higher Ground and had TV roles on Quantico, Mercy Street and The Good Wife.