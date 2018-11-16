Simon Andreae’s Naked Television has scored a makeover format for youth-skewing British broadcaster BBC Three.

The Fremantle-backed indie, which is run by Fox’s former reality chief and Naked and Afraid creator, is making 21 Again (w/t).

The four-part series follows five moms aged 35-45, undergoing a make-under to roll back the years and attempting to be 20 again without being discovered.

The five moms will be living with their daughters in a brand new city. Armed with a new look, a new wardrobe and a crash course in youth culture, in each episode the mums will be challenged by their daughters to experience the highs, the lows and the daily struggles they face today. Can they get to grips with issues like gender fluidity, social media anxiety, the gig economy and party culture? Can they pass as 21-year-olds?

The series will air in 2019 and is exec produced by Andreae and Tom O’Brien. It was commissioned by outgoing BBC Three controller Damian Kavanagh and David Brindley, Head of Commissioning, Popular Factual and Factual Entertainment. The BBC Commissioning Executive is Ricky Cooper.

Kavanagh said, “Earlier this year we announced a new editorial pillar to broaden the scope of our commissioning and extend our focus by introducing feel-good, entertaining propositions at their heart that celebrate and unite young people and get them talking. 21 Again will deliver on that and will introduce hugely engaging characters bringing a new tone and sensibility to the channel.”

Brindley added that the show had “real heart” and “warmth”. “21 Again promises to be a really entertaining and energetic exploration of the expanding gulf across the generational divide – we’re excited to see how our brave mums and daughters navigate their unique experience,” he added.