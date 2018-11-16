Signature Theatre, one of Off Broadway’s premiere companies, has named Meghan Lantzy as its new general manager. She arrives at the Signature from Lincoln Center Theater, where she worked for 12 years.

“There’s always a lot of exciting activity happening at Signature and The Pershing Square Signature Center, and I’m confident Meghan’s management expertise and thoughtful approach will help us continue moving forward and realizing the possibilities inherent in our unique mission,” said Executive Director Harold Wolpert

The company announced Lantzy’s hiring today. She’ll join senior leadership that includes Wolpert, Artistic Director Paige Evans, among others. Lantzy takes the spot previously held by Gilbert Medina.

At Lincoln Center Theater, Lantzy was part of the team that managed over such productions as My Fair Lady, Falsettos, The King and I, South Pacific, and Christopher Durang’s Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike, among many others.

Signature is known for building seasons around the works of living writer, with recent seasons devoted to Suzan-Lori Parks, Sam Shepard, Paula Vogel, Naomi Wallace, August Wilson and Lanford Wilson. Lynn Nottage is the current Residency 1 playwright, with other productions at the three-stage Pershing Square Signature Center on 42nd Street including Will Eno’s Thom Pain (based on nothing) starring Michael C. Hall.