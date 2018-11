EXCLUSIVE: Legendary has closed a deal for Japanese actor Shun Oguri to make his Hollywood debut joining Godzilla vs. Kong. The actor is best known for credits that include Takashi Miike’s Crows Zero and its sequel and Gintama.

Oguri joins Alexander Skarsgard, Rebecca Hall, Brian Tyree Henry, Eiza Gonzalez, Julian Dennison and Demian Bichir. Adam Wingard is directing the fourth installment of the Legendary/Warner Bros. cinematic universe. Godzilla Vs. Kong will be released on May 22, 2020.