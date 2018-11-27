EXCLUSIVE: Upstart distributor Solstice Studios has hired Shaun Williams to be its chief financial officer. He will report to president and CEO Mark Gill.

Williams joins from Studio 8, where he served as CFO and was a member of the executive team that created the business plan that raised $250 million in equity capital and a $500 million credit facility. Before that, Williams was SVP Finance at GK Films/FilmDistrict, where he drove the corporate strategic planning process and managed all financial reporting and projections. He previously served in exec posts at BET Networks, 20th Century Fox and Sony Pictures.

Solstice was started by former Warner Independent, Miramax and Millennium Films head Gill along with production heads Andrew Gunn (Freaky Friday, Cruella) and Guy Botham (of Vitality VFX) and marketing and strategy head Vincent Bruzzese (formerly at STX, OTX and Marketcast).

The plan is to produce three to five films per year targeting a global audience and budgets between $30M-$80M. Solstice will also acquire between two and four films year year to distribute domestically.