Following Shaquille O’Neal and Ken Jeong’s viral showdown on TBS’ rap battle series Drop the Mic, the network has reunited the duo for a new unscripted comedy project, Unqualified (working title), which has received a pilot order.

It will follow O’Neal and Jeong as they take on different odd jobs, including patrolling malls as rent-a-cops, substitute teaching kindergarten, train conducting and performing as party clowns. Summoned to their temporary employment by unsuspecting people via a digital portal, Unqualified will chronicle the antics of O’Neal and Jeong as they try their hands at jobs that have always intrigued them, along with a few they’d rather avoid.

“These guys made magic on Drop The Mic together. Their chemistry is undeniable.” said Michael Bloom, SVP of unscripted and specials for TBS and TNT. “And no doubt that magic will extend to the unwitting people who expect anything to get done when they show up.”

Since its April debut, O’Neal and Jeong’s episode of Drop the Mic has garnered 7.5 million viewers on YouTube alone. (watch it below)

“We are built to hustle,” O’Neal and Jeong said. “We’re thankful to TBS for giving us the opportunity to embrace any challenge that comes our way and we hope to surprise everyone with our ability to learn the ropes on the fly.”

O’Neal and Jeong will executive produce Unqualified alongside Dave Kneebone, Tim Heidecker and Eric Wareheim of Abso Lutely Productions as well as Jensen Karp, Perry Rogers Colin Smeeton, Mike Perris, and Brett Carducci.

