Maya Erskine (co-creator/co-star of the upcoming Hulu series Pen15), Sarah Snook, Eliot Glazer, Kalen Allen (The Ellen DeGeneres Show), Molly Evensen, and Kevin O’Rourke (The Irishman) are set to appear alongside Seth Rogen in the yet-to-be-titled Pickled comedy which is set up at Sony Pictures. Brandon Trost, who was the director of photography for Neighbors and The Disaster Artist, is marking his feature directorial debut.

Simon Rich penned the screenplay which is based on his own story which was detailed in his novella from The New Yorker. Rogen will star Herschel Greenbaum, a struggling laborer, who immigrates to America in 1918 with dreams of building a better life for his beloved family. One day, while working at his factory job, he falls into a vat of pickles and is brined for 100 years.

The brine preserves him perfectly and when he emerges in present day Brooklyn, he finds that he hasn’t aged a day. But when he seeks out his family, he is horrified to learn that his only surviving relative is his great-grandson, Ben Greenbaum (also played by Rogen), a mild-mannered computer coder whom Herschel can’t even begin to understand. Based on Simon Rich’s novella from The New Yorker.

Rogen is producing with his Point Grey Pictures partners Evan Goldberg and James Weaver. Rich and Alexandria McAtee will serve as executive producers.