Mamie Gummer, Madeline Brewer, Violet McGraw and Brian Cox have been added to the cast of Separation, joining Rupert Friend in the pic, a supernatural thriller directed by A Devil Inside helmer William Brent Bell.

Shutterstock/Alex Kruk

The film takes on the horrifying consequences of divorce, and is being described as a cross between Kramer vs. Kramer and films like Sixth Sense and Mama. Friend and Gummer will play Jeff and Maggie, a newly separated couple battling for custody of their 7-year-old daughter (McGraw). Brewer will play the couple’s longtime nanny, and Cox is Maggie’s overbearing father. Nick Amadeus and Joshua Braun penned the script.

Bell is producing with Yale Productions’ Jordan Yale Levine, Jordan Beckerman Russ Posternak and Jesse Korman, along with RainMaker’s Clay Pecorin and Russell Geyser. Seth Posternak and Dennis Rice are xecutive producers, and Yale Productions’ Jon Keeyes is a co-producer.

Gummer, up next in Season 3 of HBO’s True Detective, is repped by CAA and Untitled Entertainment.